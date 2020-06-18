Quotient (QUOT +2.4% ) partners with Mandlik & Rhodes, offering consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands to process digital coupons at lower costs in a fully transparent model.

Through the use of Mandlik & Rhodes’ coupon clearing service, CPGs would be able to save on clearing fees as legacy offline print increasingly shift to digital coupons amid COVID-19 pandemic.

"This partnership enables them to invest those dollars directly into growing their sales and reaching their consumers instead," said Pradeep Mandlik, president of Mandlik & Rhodes.