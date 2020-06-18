Facebook (FB -0.8% ) has filed lawsuits in Europe and the U.S. in a coordinated, multi-front fight against the use of automated software on its platforms.

The company says the European defendant operated a fake engagement service out of Spain, and the U.S. defendant operated a data-scraping service with ties to California.

They're charging the companies with violating Spanish and U.S. laws and seeking injunctions to reinforce a permanent ban against the companies' use of Facebook's platform.

It sued MGP25 Cyberint Services and its founder in Madrid, alleging their automation software distributed fake likes and comments on Instagram. And it says a service called Massroot8 asked people to provide Facebook login credentials, which it used to scrape user data.