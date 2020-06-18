Sandvik’s (OTCPK:SDVKF) announced that its Sandvik Machining Solutions, division Dormer Pramet has acquired Miranda Tools, an Indian company, comprising manufacture of High Speed Steel and solid carbide round tools.

Enhancing Dormer Pramet's product offering and facilitates an improved presence in key markets such as India, China and Southeast Asia.

Miranda Tools had revenues of about SEK200M and around 580 employees in FY19.

The transaction is expected to close during 3Q20 with limited impact on Sandvik's earnings per share.

Deal terms were not disclosed.