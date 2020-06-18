Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT +1.9% ) inks an agreement with Selecta Biosciences (SELB +17.3% ) for an option to license the latter's ImmTOR platform for use in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and certain limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMD).

Ahead of potentially exercising its option, SRPT will conduct research to assess the utility of ImmTOR to minimize/prevent the formation of neutralizing antibodies to adeno-associated virus (AAV), the vector in its DMD and LGMD gene therapies.

Under the terms of the deal, SRPT will pay SELB an upfront amount, preclinical milestones and additional payments and royalties if it exercises its option. Specific financial terms are not disclosed.

The activation of neutralizing antibodies, an immune system reaction to biologic therapy, reduces the therapy's effectiveness. Selecta says ImmTOR stimulates immune system signaling to tolerate said therapy.