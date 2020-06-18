China approves JPMorgan Chase's (NYSE:JPM) application to operate the first fully foreign-owned futures business in the world's second-largest economy.

The approval shows that China is proceeding to open up its multi-trillion-dollar financial market to foreign companies even as tensions between Beijing and Washington as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and China imposing a national security law on Hong Kong.

On Saturday, China's central bank gave its final approval to an American Express joint venture for a network clearing license, which will make AXP the first foreign credit card company to start onshore operations in China.

In April, JPMorgan agreed to buy out its local partner in to gain full control of its mutual fund joint venture in China.