A bipartisan group in Congress is pushing for $120B in aid for smaller restaurants with fewer than locations.
The package would be an effort to stem job losses due to the pandemic and economic downturn.
The funds could be used by restaurant owners to cover rent, payroll, utilities and supplies.
There has been some speculation on Wall Street that large restaurant chains like McDonald's (MCD -0.8%), Chipotle (CMG +0.5%) and Taco Bell (NYSE:YUM) could carve out more market share as the number of independent restaurants thin out.