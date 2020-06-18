Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) has doubled again, amid the latest torrent of volume pouring through the microcap Black culture-focused media company.

Its class A shares are up 115% on volume of 25M shares (and rapidly counting) - more than 20 times average daily volume, and not yet noon.

Meanwhile, its nonvoting class D shares (NASDAQ:UONEK) are up 40% on volume of 44.7M shares - a mere 23 times average daily volume.

Both clases of shares were lower in a premarket check, but the day's volume has clearly arrived.

It's the latest in a few days of volatility, culminating in the nonvoting shares hitting unusual volume and getting discovered by Robinhood traders.