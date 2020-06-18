Commercial Metals (CMC +5.7% ) shares rise as Q3 earnings came in above expectations; the company says that though COVID-19 crisis impacted its business throughout the quarter, CMC was able to achieve sequential earnings growth.

Net income declined ~17% Y/Y to $64.2M, on net sales of $1.3B down ~17% impacted by lower shipments and prices across segments

However adjusted net income was down 12.5% to $70.4M; included $6.2M after-tax charge for facility closure expenses and asset impairments primarily related to the curtailment of a west coast fabrication facility.

Sequentially sales were almost same and net income was up marginally by 0.9% and adjusted earnings were up ~11%.

Americas Mills metal margin rose $17/ton sequentially; segment achieved best conversion cost in two years.

Americas Fabrication generated highest quarterly adjusted EBITDA in nearly 12 years

Cash from operations reached $278M, bringing YTD total to $532M

Ended the period with cash and cash equivalents of $462.1M and availability under its credit and accounts receivable facilities of $604.2M.

"We expect construction and infrastructure activity to remain resilient during our fiscal fourth quarter," said Ms. Smith. "Our finished product volumes are supported by strong fabrication backlogs, which stood near record-high levels at May 31"