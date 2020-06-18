Consensus misses big on manufacturing again

The June Philly Fed manufacturing index blows away the consensus estimate with a headline print of +27.5. Economists predicted -23.

Most all the categories rise (employment is the weak spot with number of employees and average workweek falling). All future indicators improve, conditions six months from now comes in at +66.3, the highest since mid-1992.

The big beat compared with forecasts echoes Monday’s Empire State Manufacturing Index for June (-0.2 vs. consensus -27.5).

Things are improving in the Philadelphia region and pretty much a push in the New York region compared with the month before, according to the respondents. But it’s curious why the consensus was so far off. To paraphrase Oscar Wilde, to miss one manufacturing indicator estimate badly may be regarded as misfortune; to miss two looks like carelessness.

It appears that economists really didn’t factor the magnitude of improvement in business activity that arrived when states began opening up this month. They may also have thought that manufacturing was hit as hard as the economy as a whole, when it was well insulated from the shutdown comparatively.

"Leisure and hospitality employment constituted more than 11% of US employment in February. Manufacturing was about 8.5%. By April, L&H had fallen to 6.6% and manufacturing had risen to 8.8%. The areas the Fed surveys and the positive data points are not in the sector of the economy where the job losses have been concentrated,” Samuel E. Rines, Avalon Investment chief economist, writes.