Comcast (CMCSA +0.6% ) is extending a promotion for free access to its Internet Essentials service, targeting lower-income households, as part of its commitments to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company had previously committed 60 days of free service to new customers in an offer set to expire June 30.

It's now extending that offer through the end of this year. It's also continuing to waive the requirement that customers not have a past-due balance with Comcast to qualify for the free-service offer.

Since 2011, the program has connected more than 2M low-income families to the Internet.