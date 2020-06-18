Enterprise Products Partners (EPD -0.4% ) says its Morgan's Point marine export terminal in the Houston Ship Channel has exceeded design interim loading capacity and expects to export more than 175M lbs. of ethylene during June.

The terminal, a 50-50 joint venture with Navigator Holdings (NVGS +4.8% ), is in the process of loading a record-sized ethylene cargo of 44M lbs. on the Navigator Eclipse.

The partnership expects to complete the construction of an above-ground ethylene storage tank, which would bring the total loading capacity of the terminal to 2.2B lbs./year by the end of 2020.

The terminal is connected to four ethylene pipeline systems, and Enterprise expects to complete three additional connections by the end of 2020, linking its system to a majority of ethylene production capacity in Texas.