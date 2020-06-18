AmTrust Financial Services (OTCPK:AFFT) and former CEO Ronald E. Pipoly, Jr., agree to pay a total of $10.5M to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges that they failed to disclose material information on how the company estimated its insurance losses and reserves.

The SEC's complaint alleges that AmTrust disclosed its general actuarial process for estimating loss reserves, but didn't detail accounting adjustments made by Pipoly.

It further alleges that "AmTrust failed to disclose the specific factors or assumptions supporting Pipoly’s judgmental adjustments, and failed to maintain sufficient supporting documentation for management’s best estimate."

By the end of 2015, Pipoly's adjustments exceeded $300M and affected all of the company's reporting segments, the complaint said.

