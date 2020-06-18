Western Union partners with AXA for insurance services
- Western Union (WU -1.3%) entered into a strategic partnership with AXA (OTCQX:AXAHF) in order to gain benefit from the former's global omni-channel platform and deliver affordable life and disability insurance offerings to consumers in France and sending money to 10 African countries.
- Western Union CEO Hikmet Ersek said, "This partnership shows the power of our global cross-border, cross-currency payments platform."
- A pilot program of the same was launched in France this week and the partnership is expected to grow and scale over time.