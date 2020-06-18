ThyssenKrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF) says the European Commission has cleared the sale of its elevator division to a group backed by Advent International and Cinven, paving the way for the deal to close by the end of July.

The €17.2B ($19.3B) transaction announced in February would provide Thyssenkrupp with a much-needed cash boost to help fund pension liabilities and reduce debt.

The elevator division is set to launch a multi-billion euro high-yield debt package in the coming weeks to help finance the acquisition, Reuters reports.