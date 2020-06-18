Matador Resources (MTDR +3.6% ) announces five Ray State wells in the Rustler Breaks asset area, were completed and turned to sales in May and early June as planned with 24-hour initial potential test results of ~12,500 boe/day, including 7,600 bbls/day of oil and 29.5 MMcf/day of natural gas.

The six Rodney Robinson wells, recently completed and turned to sales in the Antelope Ridge asset area; the company expects these wells to produce, over 1M boe including ~750,000 bbls of oil, by end of Q2 of 2020.

Matador is close to completing operations on its five Leatherneck wells, as well as initial 13 Boros wells drilled in the Stateline asset area. The Leatherneck wells should be turned to sales in August 2020, with the Boros wells being turned to sales beginning in September 2020.

Matador expects 83% of the wells it will drill this year will have lateral lengths longer than a mile with corresponding capital spending efficiency.