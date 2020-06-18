Retail sales were a major upside surprise this week, given soaring unemployment.

As end demand grows amid signs of increased economic strength, the sluggish rail sector - which has seen less momentum than other hot sectors like technology - may be poised for upside.

While some high quality names have seen a tailwind over the last month, many are still trailing the broader S&P 500 and vastly underperforming the tech heavy Nasdaq 100 since the start of the year.

We used the Seeking Alpha stock screen tool to identify the highest quant-rated names in the rail sector: