Retail sales were a major upside surprise this week, given soaring unemployment.
As end demand grows amid signs of increased economic strength, the sluggish rail sector - which has seen less momentum than other hot sectors like technology - may be poised for upside.
While some high quality names have seen a tailwind over the last month, many are still trailing the broader S&P 500 and vastly underperforming the tech heavy Nasdaq 100 since the start of the year.
We used the Seeking Alpha stock screen tool to identify the highest quant-rated names in the rail sector:
Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI): The highest-rated rail name, ranks bullish. Shares are up 15% over the last month, but off -0.5% YTD.
CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX): The second-highest rated quant name comes in at 4.03 out of 5, also a "bullish" measure. Shares are up 13% over the last month, but still off -3.4% YTD.
Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU): The third highest rated quant name at 3.79/5. Shares are up 10% for the month, but still off -3.85% YTD. Some investors have argued the company has a uniquely defensive business model, and, both SA Authors and Wall Street agree on a bullish stance for the rail operator.
As these names have suffered this year, by contrast, the technology-heavy QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) has soared 14% YTD. It's not just big tech soaring. Analysts have called semiconductor investors "euphoric" about a V shaped recovery.
With many fund managers still skeptical about the rally and economy, continued surprisingly positive data about end demand could serve as a catalyst for high quality rails, among other cyclical segments.