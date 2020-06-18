Citing benefits from the work from home trend, Morgan Stanley upgrades Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) from Underweight to Equal-Weight with a $104 price target.

Analyst Keith Weiss says public cloud and remote computing adoption will likely accelerate coming out of the pandemic, which limits "the effectiveness of traditional perimeter-based network security."

Weiss writes that the factors will "likely result in a faster shift towards 'Zero Trust Architectures' -- a modern security approach treating all network traffic as untrusted regardless of origin/destination."

Morgan Stanley's previous bearish stance on Zscaler underestimated its remote work tailwind and the speed of its sales improvement.