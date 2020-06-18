The energy sector (XLE +1.5% ) trades comfortably atop the S&P sector leaderboard, as crude oil prices pick up steam (CL1:COM) after starting the session in the red; July WTI +2.1% to $38.75, August Brent +1.7% to $41.42/bbl.

Major producers at an OPEC-led meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee reportedly are planning to make up for failing to fully meet their production cut targets last month.

Iraq reportedly told the committee that it plans to stick to its output cut pledge this month and agreed to terms to make up for missing its target last month.

Four of the top five gainers on the S&P 500 are oil and gas names: PSX +4.6% , OXY +4.5% , HFC +4.3% , VLO +4.2% .

Also: MPC +3.6% , WMB +2.7% , APA +2.2% .

