Stocks knocking on the door of positive territory

The broader market continues to face resistance in midday trading as it tries to push into the green and has yet to make a decisive move either way.

The S&P 500 is down 0.2% , the Dow is off 0.4% and the Nasdaq is up 0.1% .

Real estate is the weakest sector, falling 1.7% , despite mortgage rates hitting an all-time low. Iron Mountain (IRM -3.4% ) is down following an upsized $2.4B debt offering.

Energy is the leader, with crude oil (CL1) climbing 2.2% to $38.80 per barrel.

Rates are sliding. The 10-year Treasury yield at 0.7%, off 3.3 basis points .

Economic data today illustrated some weakness in the labor market. Continuing jobless claims remained above 20M and the employment components were the only weak spot in the Philly Fed. But for those who believe that bad economic news is good as it keeps Fed help coming, this could be a reason to keep buying the dips. Fed chief Jerome Powell said this week that support will continue until the economy is back to where it was in February. That would mean bringing about 19M people off current unemployment rolls.