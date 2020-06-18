McDonald's (MCD -0.6% ) says it plans to hire ~260K restaurant employees this summer as it continues to see customers return to its dining rooms with extra precautions in place.

The company has implemented nearly 50 new safety procedures to protect employees and customers, including wellness checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points, masks and gloves for employees.

McDonald's saw its net income drop 29% Q/Q to $1.11B in Q1, and is likely to see another decline in Q2 before recovering in the back half. Of course, the company is in much better financial shape than smaller chains and dine-in operators.