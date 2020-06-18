With continued focus on its strong extended stay segment, Choice Hotels (CHH +2.9% ) is positioned for long-term success.

All its brands have achieved significant growth despite challenging times in travel industry as virtually all of them remained open in April.

March average occupancy level of over 68% was compared to the U.S. hotel industry average of ~40%. April and May occupancy stood at 60% and 67% respectively with WoodSpring accounting for 70% in May.

RevPAR for CHH's extended stay brands in March and April dipped less than 14% and 29% respectively compared to industry-wide RevPAR decline of ~52% and 80%.

In Q120, CHH 410 domestic extended stay hotels were open, ~10% Y/Y increase. Currently, it has another 300 hotels in the pipeline while 17 extended stay hotels have opened till date in 2020.

Anna Scozzafava, Choice Hotels VP, brand strategy and operations, extended stay, said "Essential workers, for example, have long utilized extended stay hotels as a home base while traveling for work, and our brands were able to support that growing need during the COVID-19 pandemic."