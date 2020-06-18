ArcelorMittal (MT -4.3% ) says it plans to cut an unspecified number of jobs in South Africa as part of a restructuring to cut costs and deal with excess capacity due to COVID-19.

ArcelorMittal South Africa says the various lockdown regulations have caused a "material negative impact" on its business and expects it will "take some time" for crude steel production to return to historical levels or planned levels for 2020.

A significant part of available production capacity may remain unused for an extended period, the company says.