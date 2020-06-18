Dalio's Bridgewater flags potential 'lost decade' for stocks

Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Associates warns that the years-long growth in U.S. corporations' profit margins could shift to a "lost decade" for equity investors.

The margins, which helped fuel excess return of equities vs. cash, could fall more than the current cyclical earnings decline, wrote Bridgewater analysts in a note.

Globalization has peaked and the U.S.-China conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic are accelerating moves to reshore supply chains as multinationals focus on reliability instead of cost optimization.

With demand shrinking due to the global pandemic, profit margins have also narrowed significantly in the short term, the analysts wrote.

“Even if overall profits recover, some companies will die or their shares will devalue along the way. Left with lower levels of profits and cash shortfalls, companies are likely to come out on the other side of the coronavirus more indebted,” they said.

The hedge fund is already feeling the effects. Its assets under management fell to $138B at the end of April from $163B at February 29, with almost all of the decline reflecting performance-related losses rather than client withdrawals. a person with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg.

The firm had been positioned to profit from rising markets when the coronavirus hit. As a result, Bridgewater Pure Alpha II, its largest fund, declined 20% through the first four months of 2020.