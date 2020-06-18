RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL -0.7% ) has submitted applications in the UK and Italy for its Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating Yeliva (opagnib) on top of standard-of-care treatment in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia who are receiving supplemental oxygen.

Up to 40 sites across a range of countries will be recruited for the study.

The primary endpoint will be the proportion of patients requiring mechanical ventilation by day 14 compared to those receiving standard-of-care therapy alone. Preliminary data should be available when ~100 participants have been evaluated for the primary objective.

Last week, it filed an application in Russia for the study.

Opaganib inhibits an enzyme called sphingosine kinase-2 (SK2) which blocks the synthesis of a lipid-signaling molecule called sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) that promotes cancer cell growth and pathological inflammation.