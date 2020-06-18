The number of consumer loan accounts enrolled in deferment, forbearance, or some other type of relief plan since March 1 increased to 106M at the end of May, three times' the number at the end of April, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing numbers from credit-reporting firm TransUnion.

The biggest increase was in student loans — 79M account were in deferment or other relief status vs. 18M a month earlier.

The number of auto loans in deferment or other type of relief doubled to 7.3M; personal loans in deferment doubled to 1.3M accounts.

In some cases the government is telling lenders to let borrowers defer their loans. For example, the stimulus package that was signed in March allows most borrowers to stop making monthly payments through Sept. 30 on federal student loans.

Many consumers are also skipping credit card payments as well. Capital One (COF -1.6% ) said earlier this month that about 2% of active card accounts were in forbearance at the end of May vs. ~1% as of mid-April.

Lenders will only allow the pause on payments for so long, with many expecting delinquencies to soar later this year.

And lenders are having a difficult time deciding which credit applicants should get new loans because there's no one uniform way of reporting people seeking debt relief.

While credit scores factor in missed payments such as delinquencies, they aren't supposed to reflect deferments tied to the pandemic.

