Baird says it's making Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX +3.9% ) a Bullish Fresh Pick again.

The firm expects Q2 EPS to trend better than initial expectations given solid June truckload industry trends.

The long-term view is also favorable. "We also continue to like quality asset-based truckload carriers during US recessionary periods and believe bottoming fundamentals presents KNX a catalyst," reads the Baird update.

KNX is recommended over a multi-year time frame and remains a top Baird SMID-cap idea for 2020.

The price target is boosted to $48 vs. the average Wall Street PT of $42.89.