The FDA approves Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's (RARE +1.0% ) Crysvita (burosumab-twza) for the treatment of patients at least two years old with tumor-induced osteomalacia (TIO), a rare disorder characterized by weakened bones at high-risk of fracture.

TIO is caused by persistent low amounts of phosphate in the blood due to abnormally high levels of a hormone called fibroblast growth factor 23 (FGF23) overexpressed by certain tumors. FGF23 suppresses phosphate reabsorption and vitamin D hormone synthesis in the kidney. Phosphate plays an essential role in bone maintenance, cellular energy production and nerve function.

Burosumab is a recombinant fully human monoclonal IgG1 antibody that binds to FGF23.

The FDA first approved Crysvita in April 2018 for X-linked hypophosphatemia.