Boston-based Eastern Bankshares files for up to $2B IPO

Eastern Bankshares is seeking to raise up to $2B in an IPO in order to enhance its capital and liquidity position, invest in new technology, and make acquisitions to add to is mostly Boston-concentrated footprint.

Plans to offer up to ~175.4M shares of common stock at $10.00 per share and may increase the offering to 201.7M shares based on demand.

The stock is first being offered in a subscription offering to eligible depositors and tax-qualified employee benefit plans of Eastern Bank, as well as employees, officers, trustees, directors and corporators of the company and its subsidiaries.

Any shares not purchased through the subscription offering may be sold to the public through a syndicated offering.

With the IPO, the bank will shift from a mutual organization, in which it's owned by depositors, to one where it answers to public shareholders.

As of March 31, 2020, the company had $10.3B in total deposits, up from $9.55B at Dec. 31, 2019.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Eastern Bankshares net interest income of $100.1M fell from $102.7M in the year-ago quarter.

For CY2019, net interest income of $411.3M increased from $390.0M in the previous year.