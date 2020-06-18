Under accelerated review status, the FDA approves Epizyme's (EPZM +4.5% ) Tazverik (tazemetostat) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) whose tumors are positive for an EZH2 mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test and who have received at least two prior systemic therapies and adults with relapsed/refractory FL who have no realistic treatment options.

Accelerated approval stipulates certain post-marketing requirements including a confirmatory study to validate the treatment benefits.

The FDA approved the methyltransferase inhibitor in January for epithelioid sarcoma.