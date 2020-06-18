Tesla (TSLA +0.7% ) is pushing officials in Travis County, Texas for tax breaks of as much as $68M over ten years in order for the automaker to move ahead with plans to invest about $1B to build a large vehicle assembly plant in the Austin region.

The tax breaks are said to be needed to make the site competitive with what Tulsa, Oklahoma officials have offered to Tesla.

The new factory is expected to be 4M to 5M square feet and able to manufacture both the Cybertruck and Model Y. The property being considered is currently a sand and gravel mining site owned and operated by Martin Marietta.

Shares of Tesla have dipped back below $1,000 (chart).