Facebook (FB -0.3% ) has removed a Trump campaign advertisement featuring a symbol used by Nazis in Hitler's concentration camps, citing its policy against "organized hate."

The ad, which made a call to "declare Antifa a Terrorist Organization," featured an upside-down red triangle with its text - the symbol that German Nazi soldiers sewed onto the sleeves of political prisoners.

"Our policy prohibits using a banned hate group’s symbol to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol," a Facebook spokesman said.

The move is notable because of Facebook's relatively hands-off stance toward political ads, compared to its social media peers.

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.