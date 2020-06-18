Capesize freight rates on key routes have climbed to a new 2020 peak this week and have hit their highest level since December, Argus reports.

The price rally has come largely due to a revival in Chinese steel production and a rise in Brazilian iron ore spot market cargoes, which have depleted much of the available tonnage for July loading and intensified competition among charterers, according to the report.

But some market participants think the higher market level may be short-lived, as more charterers are expected to be available for August, Brazil's iron ore production has not fundamentally changed, and there are some concerns about Chinese steel production as a new outbreak of COVID-19 has occurred in Beijing.

Potentially relevant tickers include DSX, DRYS, EGLE, NM, NMM, GLBS, SB, SALT, SBLK, GOGL, SHIP, EDRY, GNK

ETF: BDRY