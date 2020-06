IMAX (IMAX -1.2% ) has a deal with Hulu (DIS +0.2% , CMCSA +0.9% ) to show more than a dozen of its big-screen documentaries on the streaming service, The Hollywood Reporter says.

That means some extra revenue for IMAX while its own screens remain closed in the COVID-19 outbreak.

At least 16 films, including Pandas, Into the Deep, Space Station and A Beautiful Planet are included.

The test will be whether the documentaries command the same awe on the small format as they do on multi-story screens.