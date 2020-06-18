Carnival (CCL -2.1% ) says it has struck deals to sell six vessels from its fleet of 104 ships.

The cruise line operator expects the ships to leave the fleet within the next three months.

The asset sales may not be done as Carnival says it's looking to sell even more ships. Earlier today, Carnival highlighted the below financial measures to raise cash during the pandemic.

Previously: Carnival lower after preliminary Q2 numbers (June 18)

Previously: Cruise line sector on watch after Carnival warning (June 18)