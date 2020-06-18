Total (TOT -0.6% ) this month has bought 12 out of a total of 14 cargoes of North Sea benchmark BFOET grades that help set the Dated Brent crude benchmark published by S&P Global Platts, compared with zero in April and May, Bloomberg reports.

The total volume purchased by the company equates to 7.2M barrels, compared with zero for April and May in a market where the main buyers typically are large trading firms.

While the reason for Total's unusual foray into the North Sea crude market are unclear, the deals come at a time when fuel demand is showing clear signs of improvement.

Europe's energy consumption is "going up quite quickly" and exceeding expectations after lockdowns were relaxed, Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne said in a virtual roundtable discussion yesterday.