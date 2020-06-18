Kohl's (KSS -1.5% ) says the company's relationship with Amazon during the pandemic is highlighting the different roles that stores can play for consumers.

Perhaps unthinkable five years ago, Kohl's now accepts Amazon returns at all stores and has designated kiosks or counters set up for customers there to deal with an issue with an Amazon order. The goal is to gain incremental sales from the extra store traffic.

Is it working? Kohl's share price returns don't necessarily stand out against department store peers or Gap.