PG&E (PCG -1.4% ) is ordered to pay $4M - the maximum fine allowed under California law - for its role in causing the 2018 Camp Fire that killed 84 people.

The sentence was expected after the company pleaded guilty earlier this week.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Montali confirmed yesterday that he will approve PG&E's restructuring plan after a hearing on Friday, as rejecting the plan would leave "no other options" for facilitating the process of paying thousands of wildfire victims and creditors.

Separately, Bloomberg reports PG&E has received $17B in orders from investors on the junk bond portion of its exit financing as of yesterday afternoon.