A hot craps table isn't going to look the same in Las Vegas. Gamblers are now required to wear face masks at table games that have no barriers, according to a new rule from the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

"Licensees must require patrons to wear face coverings at table and card games if there is no barrier, partition, or shield between the dealer and each player," the board wrote in a notice to licensees.

The requirement applies to table and card game players, spectators and any other person within 6 feet of any table or card game.

It's possible that the increase in hospitalizations in Nevada due specifically to COVID-19 could keep the state from entering Phase 3 of reopenings when life could get simpler for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) and Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR).

Full Nevada Gaming Control Board update

