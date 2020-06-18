DHT Holdings (DHT -2.6% ) and Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP +4.4% ) are downgraded to Hold from Buy, with respective $5 and $2.50 price targets, at Stifel, saying they have most downside risk to falling asset values among the tanker group.

Stifel analyst Ben Nolan expects asset values and net asset values to decline as the tanker market transitions through a "period of cyclical weakness until oil demand eventually recovers."

DHT's average Wall Street analyst rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Bullish or Very Bullish.

TNP's ratings also are all Bullish or Very Bullish.