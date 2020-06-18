Pinnacle West (PNW +0.4% ) is little changed despite winning a Barclays upgrade to Overweight from Equal Weight with an $89 price target, its second sell-side upgrade in the past week.

Barclays' analyst Eric Beaumont says the stock is undervalued given the regulatory overhang and uncertainty associated with the expected Arizona Commission Corporation turnover.

Goldman Sachs raised shares to Buy from Neutral last week, saying the shares now embed a "meaningfully bearish scenario" after underperforming the utilities sector by more than 20% in the past year.

PNW's average Wall Street analyst rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish.