Imperial Capital's latest refresh of its Netflix (NFLX -0.2% ) models has the firm reiterating its Outperform rating and giving a slight bump to its price target.

Looking at the ongoing situation with stay-at-home orders, Imperial has boosted its fiscal 2020 estimates to reflect higher expected subscriptions.

But it's cutting EPS estimates for fiscal 2021, citing foreign exchange impact and higher cost of goods sold.

And it's raising its price target to $489, which now implies 9.4% upside.

Street analysts remain Bullish on the shares, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. Netflix has a Quant Rating of Neutral.