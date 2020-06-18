CoStar's 'very rare combination' makes a bull out of Baird

Jun. 18, 2020 3:33 PM ETCoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP)CSGPBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler initiates coverage of CoStar Group (CSGP +1.3%) with an Outperform rating, calling the company a "very rare combination of exceptionally strong business(es), management, capital allocation."
  • Notes that CSGP has "market leadership positions in synergistic businesses that have significant organic growth potential at highly attractive economics."
  • Sees strong long-term organic growth with relative resiliency — modeling 9% organic growth in 2020E.
  • Sets price target of $755; implies 9.8% upside to June 17 close.
  • Believe 15%+ intermediate-term organic growth CAGR and 40%+ adjusted EBITDA margins are achievable.
  • Primary risk to the stock is "valuation/cultish sentiment," Meuler writes.
  • His rating is more bullish than the Quant rating of Neutral but in line with the average Wall Street Analysts' rating of Bullish (7 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish, 2 Neutral, 1 Bearish).
  • CSGP price return vs. S&P 500:
