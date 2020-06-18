Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) new 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, dubbed Cooper Lake, are "designed for deep learning, virtual machine density, in-memory database, mission-critical applications and analytics-intensive workloads."

Cooper Lake gets its deep learning boost from brain floating point 16-bit format (bfloat16), which Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers calls the most notable part of Intel's release. The compact numeric format uses half the amount of information needed to format numbers in computers with comparable model accuracy.

Intel also announces the Optane persistent memory 200 series, providing up to 4.5TB of memory per socket to manage data-intensive workloads.

The company's two new 3D NAND SSDs (Intel SSD D7-P5500 and P5600) are built with triple-level cell 3D NAND technology an all-new low-latency PCIe controller for Ai analytics workloads.

Intel teases the upcoming Stratix 10 NX FPGAs, the company's first AI-optimized field programmable gate arrays for high-bandwidth, low-latency AI acceleration

Availability: The Cooper Lake processors and Optane 200 series are shipping out to customers now with general OEM system availability in H2. The 3D SSDs are available today, and the FPGAs are expected in the second half.