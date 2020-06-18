The Kansas Corporation Commission votes to open an investigation into Evergy's (EVRG +1.1% ) agreement with Elliott Management, citing concerns that the deal could hurt customers.

Elliott has said Evergy should consider a plan to save $700M through operations and maintenance efficiencies, replacing 20% of Evergy's coal facilities with wind generation and other cost-saving moves; otherwise, the company should sell itself.

When Kansas City Power & Light and Westar Energy merged in 2018 to form Evergy, one of the justifications cited was to avoid the prospect of an out-of-town concern acquiring the regional utility.

KCC staff told its board last week that it disagreed with the assumptions Elliott made in its analysis and believed the recommendations for Evergy would result in higher rates.