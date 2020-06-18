Taubman Centers (TCO +0.1% ) calls Simon Property's (SPG -1.0% ) move to terminate its acquisition of Taubman as "a classic case of buyer's remorse," according to a court filing.

In its response to Simon's lawsuit against it, Taubman is also asking for an expedited hearing to keep Simon from running out the clock on the transaction.

Simon backed out of its Feb. 9 agreement to acquire Taubman, saying that Taubman was disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and didn't take actions needed to mitigate its effect on TCO's operations.

In its defense, Taubman says that Simon knew "full well that there was a pandemic raging in the world" and disputes Simon's claim about failing to take action quickly enough to reduce expenses.

A Simon spokesman told the Wall Street Journal that Taubman's response doesn't "seriously contest that it was not disproportionately impacted.

Previously: Simon Property pulls plug on Taubman deal (June 10)