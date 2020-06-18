Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCPK:KNOS) signed a letter of intent with a private company to acquire a 85K square feet manufacturing facility in West Virginia for its consumer electronics products operations.

The company plans to begin with shifting the manufacturing of its patented air purifiers from its overseas manufacturers to the U.S.

It is likely, based on certain fulfilled conditions, that the company acquires a majority interest in the entity that will hold the assets of the private company.

Julius Toth, COO of Kronos, believes that, "Having our own manufacturing facility would not only allow us to scale production to address our growing sales and product line expansion, but also to develop new products and bring those to market much faster under a more efficient and controllable cost structure."