SoftBank investing $2M in minority-led startups

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) says it will invest $2M or more in 14 U.S. startups led by black founders and other underrepresented groups.

The investments will back the first members of the Emerge accelerator, a program from WeWork Labs and SoftBank Investment Advisers for minority-led startups.

The first Emerge class pitched to more than 100 investors in online video presentations today.

The second Emerge class is set to begin later this year.

Earlier this month, SoftBank launched the $100M Opportunity Growth Fund, which "will only invest in companies led by founders and entrepreneurs of color."