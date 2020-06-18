Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) names Carter Warren Franke chair, making her the first woman to lead the company's board.

Franke succeeds Raymond Quinlan, whose service as chair ended at the company's annual meeting held earlier today.

She has been on the company's board since April 2014 and was formerly managing director and head of corporate marketing at JPMorgan Chase; she had also served as executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Chase Card Services.

