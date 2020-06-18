Enel Green Power (OTCPK:ENLAY) says it has started construction on the 199 MW expansion of the Cimarron Bend wind farm in Kansas.

The $281M expansion, consisting of 74 turbines, will increase the wind farm's capacity to 599 MW from 400 MW currently.

Cimarron Bend's first two phases entered into service in 2016 and 2017 at an overall investment of $891M; upon completion of the expansion, the wind farm will generate a total of more than 2.7 TWh/year.

The expansion is supported by a 15-year, 150 MW power purchase agreement with Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) and a 30 MW deal with an agency of the Missouri Public Utility Alliance.