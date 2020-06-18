Stocks end choppy day right at flatline

The broader market ended little changed after several attempts for buyers to get stocks into the green met with resistance.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.06% , the Dow fell 0.15% and the Nasdaq rose 0.33% .

The Energy sector performed the best, up 0.85% as oil futures (CL1:COM +2.4% ) continue their march toward $40 per barrel. OPEC+ members that had been pumping more than promised reportedly agreed to curb cheating on production cuts today.

Real Estate stocks, off 1.46% , and Industrials, down 0.49% , brought up the rear. American Airlines (AAL -2.9% ) was the industrial laggard as airlines struggled again.

Among stocks garnering attention in late trading, Hertz (HTZ -9.75% ) is reportedly looking for $1B in financing during Chapter 11. The stock closed down, but at $1.80, it’s still about $1 above the levels it was trading before the Robinhood rally.

Facebook (FB +0.2% ) closed slightly higher after pulling a Trump campaign ad featuring controversial symbol.

U.S.-China tensions (which used to move markets all by themselves) took another hit after President Trump suggested China may have intentionally let COVID-19 spread.