Stocks end choppy day right at flatline

The broader market ended little changed after several attempts for buyers to get stocks into the green met with resistance.
The S&P 500 edged up 0.06%, the Dow fell 0.15% and the Nasdaq rose 0.33%.
The Energy sector performed the best, up 0.85% as oil futures (CL1:COM +2.4%) continue their march toward $40 per barrel. OPEC+ members that had been pumping more than promised reportedly agreed to curb cheating on production cuts today.
Real Estate stocks, off 1.46%, and Industrials, down 0.49%, brought up the rear. American Airlines (AAL -2.9%) was the industrial laggard as airlines struggled again.
Among stocks garnering attention in late trading, Hertz (HTZ -9.75%) is reportedly looking for $1B in financing during Chapter 11. The stock closed down, but at $1.80, it’s still about $1 above the levels it was trading before the Robinhood rally.
Facebook (FB +0.2%) closed slightly higher after pulling a Trump campaign ad featuring controversial symbol.
U.S.-China tensions (which used to move markets all by themselves) took another hit after President Trump suggested China may have intentionally let COVID-19 spread.